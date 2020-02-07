2,850 Shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.26.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

