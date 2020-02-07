Creative Planning Sells 591 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $75.66 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81.

