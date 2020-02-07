Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Entergy by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 947,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

ETR opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $132.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

