Creative Planning Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,084 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

TGE stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

TGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

