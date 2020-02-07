Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,659 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

