Creative Planning Has $1.50 Million Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $28.05 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

