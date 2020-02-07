Creative Planning Has $1.52 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,906,000 after buying an additional 332,349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,157,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after buying an additional 179,418 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

