Creative Planning Has $1.54 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Creative Planning raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $285.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.29 and a 12 month high of $293.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

