Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGNC Investment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after buying an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in AGNC Investment by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.