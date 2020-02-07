The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

