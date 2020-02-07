Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,300.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,616 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,666,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

