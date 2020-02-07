Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1,775.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter worth about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

NEA opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $14.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

