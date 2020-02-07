Creative Planning Sells 946 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $15.61 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -488.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

