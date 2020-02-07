Creative Planning Has $1.60 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,792,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

