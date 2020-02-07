Creative Planning Sells 644 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,249 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $223,461,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.