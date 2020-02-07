Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 106,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

FNDA opened at $39.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

