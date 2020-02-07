Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Total were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 144,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Total SA has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

