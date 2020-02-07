Creative Planning Sells 174 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.22. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

