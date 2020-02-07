Creative Planning Acquires 8,050 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,924,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.