Creative Planning Sells 74 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Creative Planning lessened its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $11,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $309.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.44. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $175.57 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

