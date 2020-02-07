Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.