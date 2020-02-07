Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

