Creative Planning Sells 4,067 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of AX opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. Axos Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

