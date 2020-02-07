Creative Planning Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

