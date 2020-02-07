FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 500.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,054,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

FORM opened at $26.00 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

