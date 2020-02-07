Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Athene by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $45.77 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

