Cowen Prime Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

