Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

MIC stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIC shares. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

