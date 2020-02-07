Cowen Prime Services LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after buying an additional 650,900 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after buying an additional 653,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after buying an additional 94,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 299,790 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.