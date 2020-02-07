Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,103,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,413 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

BX stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

