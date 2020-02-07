Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $637,000 Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Cowen Prime Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.