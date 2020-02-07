Cowen Prime Services LLC Increases Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 0.13% of CEVA worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $2,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CEVA by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in CEVA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $645.05 million, a P/E ratio of -726.75 and a beta of 1.49.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

