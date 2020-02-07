QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $670.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.