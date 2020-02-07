Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of CL opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after buying an additional 592,051 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

