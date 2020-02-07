bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.61.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,889. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.