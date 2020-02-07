Credit Suisse Group Downgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.83.

VIAC opened at $34.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

