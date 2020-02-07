Zacks Investment Research Lowers Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

OSPN opened at $17.11 on Friday. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Onespan in the third quarter valued at about $3,981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Onespan by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 227,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the second quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

