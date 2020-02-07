LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $2.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LAIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LAIX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of LAIX stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. LAIX has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LAIX had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.12%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LAIX will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LAIX in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LAIX by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LAIX in the third quarter valued at $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

