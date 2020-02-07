Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $89.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $481,473.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,687 shares of company stock worth $3,607,321. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pegasystems by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

