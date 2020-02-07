Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.36. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 11,093 shares traded.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.