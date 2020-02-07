Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $19.66

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $19.66. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 243,972 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $2,646,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

