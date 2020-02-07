Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.27. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,004,932 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 186.27% and a negative net margin of 922.62%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 310.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

