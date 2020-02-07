New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.85. New Gold shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 56,544 shares trading hands.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in New Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 765,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in New Gold by 21.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,193,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

