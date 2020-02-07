Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $48.01

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.76, but opened at $48.01. Yandex shares last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 101,848 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

