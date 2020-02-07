ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.55. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 1,804,620 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.47.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 680,830 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

