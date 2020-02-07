Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $31.15

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $31.15. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 66,161 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

