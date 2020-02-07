Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Up to $51.08

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.60, but opened at $51.08. Cree shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 35,793 shares changing hands.

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Cree’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Cree by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $98,093,000 after purchasing an additional 279,617 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cree by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 805,808 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Cree by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cree by 225.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,744 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cree by 82.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 209,315 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

