YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $680.00

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.95) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.95), with a volume of 4693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671 ($8.83).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday.

Get YouGov alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $721.45 million and a P/E ratio of 51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 644.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 580.47.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total value of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.