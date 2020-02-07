LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $14.05

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.05. LexinFintech shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1,304,801 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.99.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LexinFintech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.