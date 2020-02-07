Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $154.31

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.57, but opened at $154.31. Spotify shares last traded at $148.63, with a volume of 2,638,987 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.81.

The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average is $137.04.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Spotify by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 157,430 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $2,878,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

